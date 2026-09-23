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Mayor, deputy re-elected and interim GM to stay another two years

<p>Deputy mayor Chris Roylance, Mayor Phyllis Miller and general manager Steven Dunshea.</p>\\n
<p>Deputy mayor Chris Roylance, Mayor Phyllis Miller and general manager Steven Dunshea.</p>\\n

Deputy mayor Chris Roylance, Mayor Phyllis Miller and general manager Steven Dunshea.

Cr Phyllis Miller OAM and Cr Chris Roylance returned to roles unopposed at September council meeting.
September 23, 2026 • 05:00

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