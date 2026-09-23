Mayor, deputy re-elected and interim GM to stay another two years

Cr Phyllis Miller OAM has been reelected mayor and Cr Chris Roylance deputy mayor unopposed at the September council meeting. Mayor Phyllis Miller said she was honoured to continue serving the community and expressed her appreciation for the support of fellow councillors, staff and residents. "In my 31 years on Forbes Shire Council, this is one of the best teams I have ever worked with," Mayor Miller said. "Our staff have never been better, and the culture has never been healthier. That makes our job so much easier. "I would like to thank the Forbes community for its ongoing support and advice. Community input is invaluable in helping Council make decisions that benefit the entire shire. "Congratulations to Cr Roylance on his re-election as Deputy Mayor. I am very grateful for your support and look forward to continuing to work together for the benefit of our community." Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance thanked his fellow councillors for their confidence and said he was excited about the opportunities ahead for Forbes. "Thank you, Councillors, for your vote of confidence," Cr Roylance said. "I enjoy working with you every day, and I am looking forward to a bright future for Forbes." The re-election ensures continuity in the council's leadership, with Cr Miller serving until September 2028 and Cr Roylance serving a one-year term as deputy mayor.