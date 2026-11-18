The Central NSW Joint Organisation (CNSWJO) has welcomed the election of Forbes Shire Mayor, Cr Phyllis Miller OAM, as its new chairperson, alongside Orange City Mayor, Cr Tony Mileto, as deputy chairperson. Cr Miller and Cr Mileto were elected to the positions unopposed. The appointments were confirmed at the CNSWJO Board meeting on Thursday 12 November, with both to serve until the next ordinary local government elections in 2028. The new leadership team will guide the organisation as it continues to advocate for the needs of Central NSW communities and work collaboratively with all levels of government to deliver positive outcomes for the region. Cr Miller said she was honoured to take on the role and looked forward to working alongside her fellow mayors to strengthen the region's collective voice. “Central NSW is a fantastic region with enormous opportunities, but we also face challenges that are best tackled together,” Cr Miller said. “Our strength as a Joint Organisation comes from our councils working collaboratively and speaking with one voice on the issues that matter to our communities. “With the NSW State Election approaching in March 2027, we have an important opportunity to put the needs of regional communities firmly on the agenda and seek commitments that will make a real difference across Central NSW.” Cr Miller also welcomed the election of Cr Mileto as deputy. “Tony brings a strong commitment to working collaboratively and achieving positive outcomes for our region. I look forward to working closely with him and our fellow mayors over the next two years.” Cr Miller also thanked outgoing Chair, Cr Kevin Beatty, Mayor of Cabonne, for his leadership and commitment to the Joint Organisation. “Kevin has been a strong advocate for Central NSW, and I would like to sincerely thank him for his leadership and dedication to the region," she said. "His contribution to the Joint Organisation has been greatly appreciated.” Cr Mileto said he was pleased to take on the role and support the organisation's continued work. “The Joint Organisation provides an important platform for our councils to work together, share resources and advocate for the investment and services our communities need,” Cr Mileto said. “I look forward to supporting Phyllis and the board as we continue to build on that work and deliver outcomes for the region.” The Central NSW Joint Organisation represents 11 member councils across the region, working together on shared priorities including financial sustainability, regional prosperity, health, transport, water security and climate change adaptation and mitigation.