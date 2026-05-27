Forbes Medical Centre has become a bulk-billing practice, with doctors determined to do their bit to relieve cost-of-living pressures that might stop people seeing a doctor.

Cost of living pressures continue to impact every corner of the community, for our most vulnerable residents it hits particularly hard.

Longstanding Forbes GP and practice owner, Dr Glenn Pereira, said that the cost of access to healthcare is often the reason why people don’t go to see a doctor, often leading to negative health outcomes and increased hospital emergency department presentations.

“At the end of 2025, Forbes Medical Centre decided to become a bulk billing practice," he said.

“This means that for most Medicare eligible consultations as long as you have a Medicare card, your consult will cost you $0."

Some services such as occupational medicals and some procedure relate costs which are not completely covered by Medicare still attract a fee.

But for standard medical consultations, health assessments and most adult and childhood vaccinations, patients will not be out of pocket a single cent.

"The health of people in our community is so vitally important," Dr Pereira said.

“We have eight GPs at Forbes Medical Centre a mix of both male and female doctors, so if our practice can help by bulk billing patients we are happy to help provide our community some small relief, and work towards positive health outcomes.”

Patients can make an appointment to see a doctor at Forbes Medical Centre by calling 6851 1300 or booking online via hotdoc.