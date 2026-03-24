Thirteen-year-old Harper O’Malley and her dad Ben are putting their feet and their determination to the test this month, taking on a massive walking challenge to raise funds for children’s cancer research.

The pair have signed up for the 86k For a Cure in support of the Children’s Cancer Institute, but have set themselves the challenge of walking 800km around Lake Forbes by the end of the month.

It’s a cause chosen by Harper and one Ben is proud to support every step of the way.

In the first three weeks they covered more than 600km, taping up blisters, stretching out tight muscles and hitting the track day after day – all while Ben works full time as a shearer and Harper keeps up with school.

They headed into their final week of walking on Monday night with 184km to go and the finish line firmly in their sights as they keep cheering each other on.

“It’s very much a mental thing especially when you’re doing the big day,” Ben said.

“Your mind will give up before your body does, you’ve got to stay focused.”

A good music playlist has been key, along with plenty of jokes, silly dances and chatter.

This all began as a family resolution last summer but quickly grew into something much bigger.

By January and February 2025, Harper and Ben were regularly clocking up kilometres together, before deciding to turn their efforts into a fundraiser.

They chose to support the 86K for a Cure, but from the outset they pushed beyond the official target.

“We originally signed up for 258 kilometres last year in 14 days we smashed out 261,” Ben said.

“So we put on Facebook that if we could double the donations, we’d double the kilometres.”

The community rose to that challenge and they ended up doing 531.

Beyond the fundraising, the time spent together has been just as valuable.

“It was not just raising money for the kids, it was also good in the respect that I spent a fair bit of time with my daughter - plenty of hours together and we talked about a lot of things,” he said.

So when Harper suggested doing it all again this year - and going even bigger – her dad was on board.

While lake walkers will have seen the dedicated duo out every day they’ve been putting in the biggest kilometres on the weekends and plan to cover 90km this Saturday alone to hit their target.

They got in 82km last Saturday before the wild storm hit, with high winds, heavy rain and lightning, and they covered the final 2km wringing wet.

“My feet are absolutely wrecked … but the feet will heal and the toenails will grow back,” Ben said.

“At the end of the day it’s for a fantastic cause - we’ll get through it.”

Along the way, support from the community has helped keep them going.

Fellow walkers around the lake, as well as visiting caravanners, have stopped to chat and offer encouragement, while several local businesses have backed the cause in practical ways.

Custom shirts featuring a QR code for donations, designed and made by Made of Fridays and Gunns Menswear and Embroidery, have made it easy for passersby to contribute, with many taking the opportunity to support the effort.

Loomzy’s Fish ‘n’ Fix, the Vandenberg, Essjay Photography and Isabel’s Place have also backed the pair in their efforts.

“It’s been absolutely phenomenal,” Ben said.

For Ben, the biggest inspiration has been right beside him.

“I’m pretty sure she’s bionic, she’s made of something special, this kid,” he said.

“It’s absolutely fantastic - she’s the driver behind this.

“We’re raising funds for a much-needed cause and at the end of the day it’s a win-win all round.”

Donations can be made online at https://www.ccia.org.au/fundraisers/benjaminomalley/86k-for-a-cure

Or if you see Ben and Harper out lapping the lake, just scan the QR code on their shirts.