Discover the creativity, craftsmanship and stories behind some of the region’s most talented local makers at the third annual Meet the Makers event on Sunday 30 August at the Forbes Visitor Information Centre.

The free event will showcase some of the region’s finest food, beverages and handmade products, giving visitors the chance to meet the makers, hear their stories and see their skills in action.

"Meet the Makers is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the talented people behind our local products and experience first-hand the passion and creativity that goes into making them," Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM said.

This year's event features a diverse range of local makers, including Tumbling Downs Olive Grove, Franklin Road Preserves, Small Acres Cyder, Rosnay Organic, and Wandary Cottage Candles and Diffusers.

Visitors can enjoy tastings, samples, giveaways and conversations with producers about their products and processes.

Adding to the experience will be live demonstrations from Creative Chaos and Mystic Crafts by Carly, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the techniques and craftsmanship involved in creating their unique handmade products.

"The live demonstrations offer something special, allowing visitors to watch local artisans at work, learn more about their craft and gain a greater appreciation for the skill behind their creations," Mayor Miller said.

The free, family-friendly event is open to all ages and is a great way to explore local flavours, connect with producers and support local businesses.

Event details: Sunday 30 August 2026 From 10am to 1pm Forbes Visitor Information Centre, 46 Mary Street, Forbes.