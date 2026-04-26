Saving local lives is the objective of the Rotary Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV) which is coming to Forbes.

The MHERV Project has been operating for over six years travelling regional and rural NSW offering free health checkups.

They check blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol levels.

The service is offered in a relaxed, confidential and informal setting - the MHERV registered nurse conducts the tests and discusses any health concerns seated in the privacy of the van.

Just 10 minutes invested with MHERV can save your life or the life of someone you love.

The van will be at Forbes Rotary - just north of town on the Newell Highway - on Thursday, 7 May from 9.30am to 4.15pm.