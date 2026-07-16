Forbes Evening Branch of CWA invites members of the Forbes Community to join them for the second Soup and Slice Kitchen in the CWA Hall, Lachlan Street, Forbes on July 23.

Four soups will be offered, followed by slice and a cuppa from midday to 2pm. Cost per serve will be $15/serve. Takeaway will also available.

Our first soup, pasta and slice kitchen was extremely popular with 85 patrons served, with soup sales being the most popular.

For this reason our Branch has elected to serve four varieties of soups on July 23.

Funds raised from our Winter Walk-in Soup Kitchens have been and will continue to be utilised for the homeless, domestic violence projects and local school projects.

The Forbes Evening Branch also supports the Forbes Rural Woman Competition at the Forbes Show.

Members of the Forbes Evening Branch of CWA invites the elderly, anyone wishing to share a chat over a warm bowl of soup, organisations of the Forbes community and anyone in the Forbes CBD on July 23 to participate in this the second Winter Walk-in Soup and Slice Kitchen for 2026.

LORRAINE EVEREST, PUBLICITY OFFICER FORBES EVENING BRANCH CWA