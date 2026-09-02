Forbes' "financial gap year" campaign has reached more than 200,000 people since July.

Forbes launched a 12-week promotion to publicise the town as an affordable alternative to city living.

A little past the half-way mark, there have been more than 208,000 views to the video and posts promoting Forbes as a destination to live and work, business development officer Amy Strudwick said in a report to the August council meeting.

Launching the campaign, Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said it spoke directly to people feeling the pressure of the rising cost-of-living.

“We know that many Australians living in metropolitan areas are working really hard but finding it difficult to get ahead financially," she said.

"This campaign is about creating financial breathing room without sacrificing lifestyle and opportunity.

"Forbes offers the opportunity to save faster, access rewarding career opportunities and enjoy a lifestyle with more space, less stress, community connection and everything you need to thrive.”

People are invited to register their interest via the Live Forbes website, and the council's economic development team will help them connect with employment opportunities, real estate agents and community networks.

The campaign has been particularly effective in showcasing the advantages of regional living, including affordability, employment opportunities, quality education and healthcare services, recreational amenities and community connectedness, Ms Strudwick's report said.