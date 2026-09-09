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Morning of music delights audience

<p>Grant Barton and Maz Rees again worked together for months to prepare a program arranged for pipe organ and electone.</p>\\n
<p>Grant Barton and Maz Rees again worked together for months to prepare a program arranged for pipe organ and electone.</p>\\n

Grant Barton and Maz Rees again worked together for months to prepare a program arranged for pipe organ and electone.

Local musicians give their time, talents to raise funds for CanAssist.
September 9, 2026 • 07:00

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