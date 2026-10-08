Music, memories mark return to Forbes

More than 40 years after arriving in Forbes as a Rotary exchange student, internationally respected pianist and cultural management researcher Aki Ogane has returned to share her gift of music with the community for Rotary's work. Aki came to Forbes in 1981-1982, completing her Year 12 studies and sitting her HSC while staying with local families in town and on farms. On Saturday, she returned to Forbes Town Hall to perform for the community and reconnect with some of the people and places from her time here. Rotary Ipomoea president Helen Pitt was delighted to welcome Aki back to Forbes, describing her return as an example of the lasting connections that can grow from Rotary's youth exchange program. "When a young exchange student arrives in a community, we never really know where that experience will lead and sometimes, those connections last for a lifetime," Mrs Pitt said. "Aki's return to Forbes is a wonderful example of that." Aki has held significant leadership positions during her career, including with the Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra, and has gone on to become an internationally respected pianist and cultural management researcher. But she still has many fond memories of her time in Forbes, from cuddling lambs to sitting her HSC and experiencing life with the families who welcomed her into their homes. Exchange was an experience that shaped her - and demonstrated the importance of international and transcultural understanding. "In 1981 people didn't know much about Japan and we didn't know much about Australia," Aki said in reflection on Saturday. "I learnt to open my mind and accept things. "We are different but we understand each other - it's very important I think." Some of those connections have continued for decades. Former exchange student and now renowned pianist Aki Ogane with Rotarians past and present in Forbes on Saturday afternoon. Aki returned to Forbes in 1991 and has also maintained connections with people from Forbes when visiting Japan. It was during one of those visits that Dominic Williams suggested the idea of Aki returning to Forbes to perform. The result was Saturday's concert, an afternoon celebrating friendship, cultural exchange and the enduring relationships that can grow from programs such as Rotary's youth exchange. The program opened with Aki's performance of Advance Australia Fair, before moving through favourites including Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata and Debussy's Clair de Lune, and finishing with Waltzing Matilda. Grant Barton and Maz Rees also returned to perform, adding further favourites including music from The Phantom of the Opera. Proceeds from the afternoon will support The Rotary Foundation, which funds projects around the world focused on areas including clean water, health, basic education and literacy, economic development, environmental protection and peace. One of the foundation's major areas of focus is the eradication of polio, with the Rotary Foundation donating $50 million each year towards the cause, matched and doubled by the Bill Gates Foundation to provide $150 million annually.