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Music, memories mark return to Forbes

<p>Former Rotary Exchange student Aki Ogane returning to Forbes to perform, with Grant Barton and Maz Rees. </p>\\n
<p>Former Rotary Exchange student Aki Ogane returning to Forbes to perform, with Grant Barton and Maz Rees. </p>\\n

Former Rotary Exchange student Aki Ogane returning to Forbes to perform, with Grant Barton and Maz Rees.

Former exchange student Aki Ogane performed a classical piano concert to benefit Rotary
October 8, 2026 • 06:00

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