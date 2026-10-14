National BBQ championships fire up

The smell of sizzling barbecue, live music and family-friendly fun will fill Grinsted Oval this weekend as the National BBQ Champs in Forbes return on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October. The free community event will bring together some of Australia's best barbecue teams for two days of competition, entertainment and great local hospitality. Fifteen grilling teams will go head-to-head on Saturday, followed by 11 smoking teams on Sunday, with entries still rolling in and a share of $20,000 in prize money up for grabs. Forbes Shire Deputy Mayor, Chris Roylance said the event continues to grow as one of the region's most anticipated annual events. "The National BBQ Championships Forbes offers something for everyone, whether you're a passionate barbecue enthusiast or simply looking for a great day out with family and friends," Cr Roylance said. "Thanks to our partnership with the Australasian Barbecue Alliance, we're welcoming competitors from across the country, creating an exciting competition atmosphere and showcasing some incredible barbecue talent." Team Crackerjack members Lachie Butler, Jenny Martin, Jan Martin, Sarah Wilkinson and Richard Wallace-Smith in the 2025 championships. Returning this year is crowd favourite and internationally renowned live-fire chef Patrick De Leon, who will host cooking demonstrations throughout the weekend. Drawing on more than 20 years of experience, Patrick is known for blending the flavours and techniques of American barbecue, South American asado and South African braai cooking styles. Beyond the competition arena, visitors can enjoy market stalls, food vendors, jumping castles and activities for children. Live music will feature throughout the weekend, with Hunter Rawson performing on Saturday afternoon from 12pm, followed by Wild Katz featuring Mick Green and Vanessa Sanger from 6pm on Saturday evening. DJ music will fire up the crowd on Sunday. The National BBQ Championships Forbes will fire up at 12 noon until 9pm on Saturday at Grinsted Oval. The smoking competition will commence at 10am on Sunday morning, with the event wrapping up by 4pm. For more information or to register a team, visit Forbes Shire Council’s website.