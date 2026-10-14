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National BBQ championships fire up

<p>Taking up the tongs in 2025 were Tonner Smoked BBQ team of Dan, Erin, Lachlan and Xavier Pead.</p>\\n
<p>Taking up the tongs in 2025 were Tonner Smoked BBQ team of Dan, Erin, Lachlan and Xavier Pead.</p>\\n

Taking up the tongs in 2025 were Tonner Smoked BBQ team of Dan, Erin, Lachlan and Xavier Pead.

Get your tongs ready for the return of the National BBQ Championships.
Forbes Advocate
October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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