Social media
Home page>News>National Emergency Medal...
News

National Emergency Medal extended to central west flood heroes

<p>Member for Calare Andrew Gee with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Assistant Minister Patrick Gorman. </p>\\n
<p>Member for Calare Andrew Gee with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Assistant Minister Patrick Gorman. </p>\\n

Member for Calare Andrew Gee with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Assistant Minister Patrick Gorman.

Federal MP Andrew Gee has been calling for recognition for those who responded to the devastating flood events of November 2022.
September 17, 2026 • 07:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES