It's hoped a new nasal spray influenza vaccine, providing a needle-free alternative for children at our local pharmacies, will help increase vaccination uptake.

The NSW Government’s Intranasal Influenza Vaccination Program, for children aged two years to under five years, commences this month for a short period of time.

Fewer than 25 per cent of children six months to under five years in NSW were vaccinated against influenza in 2025.

NSW Health will assess whether a needle free alternative increases influenza vaccination coverage.

FluMist has been used in the UK, United States and Europe over the past decade and is reportedly well tolerated and quickly absorbed.

“Understandably many young children don’t like receiving vaccinations, so we hope this new nasal spray provides a needle free alternative,” Managing Partner at Life Pharmacy and Flannery’s Pharmacy Forbes, Sarah Hazell, said.

“We have already seen many cases of influenza in our community the past month and it was a severe flu season across Australia last year.

"Thousands of children under the age of five presented to emergency departments across NSW with the flu.

"Our priority is to help prevent this and ensure we’re protecting the youngest members of our community in the best possible way.”

FluMist is also available as a patient funded vaccine for patients five to 18 years old.

Adult influenza vaccinations have now also been updated following last year’s flu season, which saw Australia record the highest number of deaths involving influenza this century.

The increase has been partly attributed to the emergence of a new, fast-spreading H3N2 variant, known as Subclade K, and a decrease in flu vaccination rates.

“This particular strain, known as Super K, appears to spread earlier and more rapidly than the typical seasonal influenza,” Sarah said.

“Last year’s record high flu season is a reminder of the risks associated with influenza and other respiratory infections.

"This highlights the importance of protecting infants, older Australians and the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Both Life Pharmacy and Flannery’s Pharmacy are taking bookings and accepting walk ins for influenza vaccination.

There were 1,7012 deaths where influenza was the direct cause, or a contributor, registered for 2025 compared to 1,045 in 2024 and 611 in 2023.

Flu vaccines have been updated for 2026 with two new A strains, and National Immunisation Program (NIP) vaccines will be available to order from April.