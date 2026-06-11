Forbes Shire Council has cooked up a plan to give the old barbecues at Apex Park a second life, following their decommissioning as part of the Park’s redevelopment.

The former barbecue shelter has come down to make way for a new, accessible shelter and modern cooking facilities.

Now the still-functional barbecues have been relocated to Forbes Pool, where they can continue to be enjoyed by the community and visitors.

“It’s all part of Council’s ongoing efforts to be more sustainable and reduce waste across its projects," Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM, said.

“These barbecues still have plenty of life left in them, and it’s great to see them continue to be enjoyed at Forbes Pool.”

The council has also donated the decommissioned play equipment to the Rotary Overseas Relocated Playgrounds Program, helping give structurally sound equipment a second life in communities across Sri Lanka, Nepal and Papua New Guinea.

The much-loved flying fox, accessible roundabout and nest swing has been retained as part of the upgrade.

The existing shade sails will also remain, ensuring the park continues to provide comfort and functionality for families and visitors.

“We’re always looking for smarter, more sustainable ways to deliver projects, and this is a fantastic outcome,” Mayor Miller said.

The Apex Park redevelopment will deliver a range of new features, including:

New play equipment featuring an impressive 8.7-metre tower with three slides;

Rubber soft fall surface for improved safety;

Accessible and inclusive play options, including an All-Abilities Harness Swing and a Skippy Swing;

New pathways, seating and landscaping;

New amenities block to enhance convenience for visitors; and

Improved drainage and car park facilities.

The Apex Park Redevelopment is part of the Lake Forbes Activation Plan (LFAP) Parks and Amenities Resilience and Betterment project funded by the NSW Government under the Community Assets Program - designed also to ensure the playground is designed to withstand major flood events.

The redevelopment is expected to be finished in time for summer.