A new inflatable rescue boat and light flood rescue vehicle have been officially handed over to Forbes at the opening of the Parkes SES headquarters.

SES volunteers, dignitaries and community members came together for the opening of the purpose-built headquarters in Boyd Circuit, Parkes, where three specialist emergency response vehicles were hand over to the region.

They included a Community First Responder (CFR) Vehicle for the Gooloogong Unit, an inflatable rescue boat for the Forbes Unit and a light flood rescue vehicle which is a state asset and will be housed at the Forbes Unit.

Gooloogong's first responder vehicle is a $1.8 million investment which includes the installation of high-tech medical supplies such as resuscitation equipment, a splint kit, maternity kit, burns pack, defibrillator and paediatric care instruments.

Purpose built for regional conditions, each vehicle features secure, dust-proof compartments and lockable pods to safely store critical medical equipment and medications.

With training provided by NSW Ambulance, CFR-trained volunteers are equipped to deliver timely, critical medical support in rural communities where ambulance resources may be many kilometres away.

Forbes SES is also to receive a new high clearance vehicle - one of 11 in NSW - to boost future flood response.

These high clearance vehicles are designed to operate in extreme off-road conditions and through floodwaters up to 1.2 metres deep, enabling SES crews to complete rescues, deliver essential supplies and support other emergency services in remote and hard-to-reach locations.

The new Parkes unit headquarters replace the facility damaged in the 2022 floods, and include garages for rescue vehicles and boats, storage for specialist rescue equipment, offices, training rooms, a kitchen, change room facilities and upgraded technology to support emergency operations.

The project was funded through a $3.5 million investment from the NSW Government and $1.3 million through the Community Assets Program under the jointly funded Australian and NSW Governments Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.