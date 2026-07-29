There’s a new face among the bookshelves, with Brooke Whaley joining Forbes Library as its new librarian.

A passionate reader with a love of romance and true crime novels, Brooke is looking forward to helping residents discover their next great read while expanding the library's role as a community hub.

"To me, libraries are much more than a quiet place to borrow books. They're community hubs where people can connect, learn and discover new opportunities," Brooke said.

Brooke is particularly passionate about delivering programs for all ages and abilities.

"I'm always open to new ideas and suggestions from the community and would love to hear what people would like to see at Forbes Library."

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM welcomed Brooke to the role and said her enthusiasm for community engagement will be a great asset to Forbes.

"Libraries play a vital role in our communities, and Brooke's passion for connecting people through programs, technology, learning and reading will help ensure Forbes Library continues to be a welcoming and vibrant place for everyone," Mayor Miller said.

As part of the Central West Libraries Network, Forbes Library offers members access to thousands of resources beyond its own shelves, connecting the community to collections from libraries across the Central West region.

Locals are encouraged to drop into Forbes Library, meet Brooke and explore the wide range of services, programs and resources on offer.

For more information or to become a library member, visit the Central West Libraries website.