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New committee takes the reins at Museum

<p>Carrying on the legacy ... new museum president Monica Wren with past presidents Bruce Adams, Susan Stewart, Margaret Messenger, Mary Laksito and Don Rath. </p>\\n
<p>Carrying on the legacy ... new museum president Monica Wren with past presidents Bruce Adams, Susan Stewart, Margaret Messenger, Mary Laksito and Don Rath. </p>\\n

Carrying on the legacy ... new museum president Monica Wren with past presidents Bruce Adams, Susan Stewart, Margaret Messenger, Mary Laksito and Don Rath.

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September 30, 2026 • 07:00

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