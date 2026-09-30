New committee takes the reins at Museum

It is an exciting new chapter for the Forbes Museum, with a new committee elected at the Museum’s Annual General Meeting on 27 August and a number of exciting projects underway to continue sharing the rich history and stories of Forbes. After 12 years at the helm, long-serving president Bruce Adams stepped down from the role, with Monica Wren nominated and elected as the Museum’s new president. Monica will be joined by Ken Wren as vice president and Cassie Gates as secretary, following the decision of long-serving Secretary Susan Stewart to step down from the secretary position. Bruce Adams will remain an important part of the committee, taking on the role of treasurer and continuing to share his considerable knowledge and experience with the museum. The new committee marks both a changing of the guard and an opportunity to recognise the enormous contribution of those who have dedicated many years to preserving and sharing Forbes’ history. New President Monica Wren said she was honoured to take on the role after being involved with the museum for a number of years as a volunteer member. “I am excited to take on this role and continue something that means so much to our community,” Monica said. “Bruce has provided so much guidance over the years, and I greatly value his feedback, knowledge and experience. "I look forward to continuing the legacy of preserving the incredible stories and artefacts of Forbes for future generations. “It was wonderful to celebrate the new committee with our museum community at a morning tea on 18 September. "Having five of our six past presidents there as part of the celebrations was incredibly special and a wonderful reminder of just how many people have contributed to the museum over the years. “Unfortunately, Dulcie Lavers was unable to join us on the day and sent her apologies. Dulcie has such a great love for the museum and would dearly have liked to be there, but unfortunately wasn’t able to attend.” Vice president Ken Wren, secretary Cassie Gates and president Monica Wren. The new committee is already looking towards the future, with work underway on several projects designed to bring Forbes’ fascinating history to life for locals and visitors alike. Among these is the development of a new timeline of Forbes history, which will help tell the story of the town and its people through significant events, milestones and moments that have shaped the community. Plans are also underway to update the museum’s popular bushranger display, including expanding the story of Kate Kelly, sister of notorious bushranger Ned Kelly. Kate spent the latter years of her life in the Forbes district, where she married William Foster and raised a family. Her life came to a mysterious end in 1898 when her body was found in a lagoon near Forbes, and her story remains a fascinating part of the district’s history. Another ambitious project on the museum’s horizon is the reinstatement of the building’s first-floor balcony, returning an important architectural feature to the former Osborne Hall and helping restore part of the building to its historic appearance. The building is more than 140 years old and very much a part of Forbes’ rich history. Together, these projects form part of a renewed vision for the Museum, preserving what makes it special while finding new ways to tell the stories of Forbes and encourage future generations to discover their local history. The Forbes Museum is run by passionate volunteers and welcomes anyone with an interest in local history, heritage or simply being part of a great community organisation. Membership is just $10 per year, and new members are warmly encouraged to get involved. Whether you are a lifelong Forbes local, new to the district or simply fascinated by the stories of the past, the Forbes Museum offers an opportunity to help ensure those stories continue to be preserved and shared for generations to come. Monthly meetings are on a Thursday evening at 6pm. Anyone interested in becoming involved is warmly invited to come along, meet the committee and see what it’s all about. For more information, contact Monica Wren on 0414 943 248 or Cassie Gates on 0412 889 339.