A new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) has been installed at the Forbes Cemetery, located at the toilet block adjacent to Attlee Street, enhancing the community’s ability to respond quickly to cardiac emergencies.

Forbes Shire Council says the installation is part of ongoing efforts to improve public safety and provide life-saving equipment in accessible locations across Forbes.

AEDs play a critical role in responding to cardiac arrest, significantly increasing the chances of survival when used promptly before paramedics arrive.

Publicly accessible AEDs are located at the Lions Park barbeque shelter; the taxi rank in Templar Street, the Forbes Handicraft Centre, 81-83 Lachlan Street, and Central West Insurance, at 74 Rankin Street.

All council-owned, public-facing AEDs are registered on the GoodSAM app, ensuring they are visible to emergency responders and community members when needed.

Each year, more than 9,000 people in New South Wales experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. In these emergencies, early intervention is crucial.

The NSW Ambulance service, in partnership with the GoodSAM app launched in 2023, is helping connect communities with life-saving support.

The app allows users to register an AED location, locate nearby AEDs or become a registered responder.

When someone nearby experiences cardiac arrest, the app can notify registered responders to provide immediate, hands-only CPR in those critical first minutes before emergency services arrive.

Council encourages residents to download the GoodSAM app and consider becoming registered responders.

For more information about the GoodSAM app and to register, head to www.ambulance.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/goodsam