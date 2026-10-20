New guide gives visitors reason to stay a little longer

Discover the vibrant hues of pastel sunsets, admire the character and craftsmanship of historic buildings, uncover quirky artistic treasures, and unwind to the soothing soundtrack of native birds and the flowing Lachlan River. Visitors and locals are invited to experience the unexpected and amazing with the launch of Forbes Shire's new visitor guide. From rich heritage and fascinating history, including the Heritage Trail, Forbes Museum, Family History Group and the stories of Ben Hall, to vibrant arts and cultural attractions such as Sculpture Down the Lachlan and the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre, the guide showcases the diverse experiences available across the shire. The guide also highlights the natural beauty of Lake Forbes, Gum Swamp and the Lachlan River, while promoting the region's thriving events calendar, featuring signature events such as Frost and Fire, the National BBQ Championships, Street Dreams and many other annual favourites. Alongside attractions, the guide includes information on accommodation, dining, shopping, visitor services and suggested itineraries to help travellers make the most of their time in the region. Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said travellers, particularly caravanners, look for trusted local advice to help them discover the best experiences, attractions and places to stay. “Forbes is ideally positioned on the Newell Highway, with around 300,000 people choosing to stop in our community each year," she said. "Our new Visitor Guide provides a valuable opportunity to showcase all the reasons they should stay a little longer. "This guide brings together the stories, experiences, attractions and local businesses that make Forbes a destination worth exploring. "More than simply a directory of information, it is an invitation to discover the unexpected, experience the amazing and stay a little longer in our beautiful region." Tourism contributes about $45 million to the local Forbes economy each year, making it an important driver of business activity, employment and investment. The guide has been developed as a key promotional tool for the region and will be distributed through visitor information centres, tourism operators, accommodation providers and local businesses. Copies of the new Forbes Shire visitor guide are available free of charge from the Forbes Visitor Information Centre, located at 46 Newell Highway, or can be viewed online via the Amazing Forbes website. For more information, visit www.amazingforbesnsw.com.