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New guide gives visitors reason to stay a little longer

<p>Forbes Shire Council has released their new visitor\\'s guide which showcases the diverse experiences available across the shire.</p>\\n
<p>Forbes Shire Council has released their new visitor\\'s guide which showcases the diverse experiences available across the shire.</p>\\n

Forbes Shire Council has released their new visitor's guide which showcases the diverse experiences available across the shire.

Visitors and locals are invited to experience the amazing with the launch of Forbes' visitor guide.
October 20, 2026 • 06:00

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