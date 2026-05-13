After weeks of renovations and exciting upgrades, Anytime Fitness Forbes is inviting the community to celebrate the official grand opening of its newly refreshed club on Monday 18 May from 5pm to 7pm.

The event will give members and the wider community the chance to explore the upgraded space, enjoy giveaways and celebrate alongside staff following the completion of the club refurbishment.

Members can also bring a friend to train for free on the night.

Club staff said the event is also about giving back to members for their patience and support throughout the renovation period.

“We’re really excited to showcase the new club and thank our members for sticking with us during the renovations,” staff said.

“The support from the community throughout the process has been incredible.”

The evening will also feature a range of local health and fitness businesses and professionals, who will be set up throughout the club to chat with members, showcase their services, and provide health, fitness, and wellbeing tips and advice.

As part of the celebrations, Anytime Fitness is also currently celebrating its 18th birthday, with special joining offers available. Members will also have the opportunity to receive referral incentives for friends or family who sign up on the night.

The event is open to both members and the public, with everyone encouraged to come along, check out the new and improved club, and enjoy the atmosphere.