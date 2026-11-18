Families are set to enjoy a revitalised community space after the official opening of the upgraded Eugowra Memorial Park on Saturday. The $1.03 million project has transformed the park with a new adventure playground, accessible pathways, upgraded landscaping and flood-resilient amenities. The opening formed part of Eugowra's fourth flood anniversary commemorations and was attended by local, state and federal representatives. Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty said the project represented an investment in the town's future. "We've already celebrated an important opening over at the Historical Museum today and I think it's very fitting that we now turn our attention to a place that is very much about our future," he said. Cr Beatty said the park had long been an important gathering place for local families and community events, also home to the local Cenotaph and centre of ANZAC and Remembrance Day commemorations. Judd McKenna with the Fat Artz work in the refurbished park. Among the new additions is what council believes to be the first flying fox installed in a Cabonne Council playground. Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association president Sean Haynes said the significance of the project extended beyond new infrastructure. "The projects and initiatives we celebrate today represent much more than buildings, infrastructure and facilities," he said. "They represent renewed opportunities, confidence and investment in Eugowra's future." The park restoration was funded through the Community Assets Program.