New Warroo Bridge open for harvest traffic

Opening ahead of the harvest season, the new $15.3 million Warroo Bridge west of Forbes is now carrying traffic across the Lachlan River. Farmers, freight operators and motorists began using the new concrete bridge last week after the completion of the project’s main construction phase. The bridge replaces a 117-year-old timber truss crossing and provides a wider and stronger route between Lachlan Valley Way and Henry Parkes Way. Located about 46 kilometres west of Forbes, Warroo Bridge is the only major Lachlan River crossing linking the two roads between Forbes and Condobolin. The new structure is 56.65 metres long and features two traffic lanes more than three metres wide, along with one-metre shoulders. The crossing has a total width of 8.5 metres, compared with 4.5 metres on the original bridge. The upgraded bridge can accommodate higher mass limit heavy vehicles and wide agricultural machinery. Forbes Shire Council captured the old and new side by side during construction mid-2026. According to the NSW government, the increased capacity will improve freight access and remove the need for a 96-kilometre detour when the former bridge was closed for maintenance or unable to carry oversized loads. NSW Labor spokesperson for Orange, Stephen Lawrence MLC, said opening the bridge before harvest was an important outcome for local producers. “Getting this bridge open before harvest is a fantastic outcome for local farmers, who rely on this crossing to get their machinery, livestock and produce where they need to go,” Mr Lawrence said in a statement. He said the former bridge had served the district for more than a century but created challenges for freight and agricultural transport. “The old bridge served our community for more than 117 years, but its narrow width and load restrictions meant farmers and freight operators were often faced with significant detours,” Mr Lawrence said. “This $15.3 million investment means a safer, stronger crossing that will serve the region for generations to come.” Construction began last year, with the new bridge built a few metres upstream from the original crossing. That approach allowed traffic to continue using the old bridge while work was underway. The project also included a minor upgrade to the intersection of Warroo Bridge Road and Lachlan Valley Way. The final stage of the project is expected to begin early next year - removing the original timber bridge and creating a heritage interpretation area recognising the crossing’s 117-year history. The government said it is consulting with stakeholders to ensure the site acknowledges both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal history on Wiradjuri Country. “While it's time to farewell the old bridge, it's important we recognise its place in our local history, and I'm glad that heritage will be acknowledged as part of the completed project,” Mr Lawrence said.