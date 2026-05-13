Forbes Pony Club’s annual Charlie O’Connor Showjumping Day and Gymkhana delivered a fantastic weekend of equestrian sport and community spirit.

Strong rider numbers turned out across both days, with Sunday’s gymkhana particularly well attended.

The event drew a mix of local beginners and experienced competitors, alongside visitors from neighbouring clubs including Eugowra, Condobolin, Cudal, Young and even Warren.

Club president Luke White said the turnout was especially encouraging, with a noticeable influx of younger riders over the past year reflected in the busy beginners’ ring.

“It’s definitely the most riders we’ve had since COVID,” Mr White said, noting the challenges posed in recent years by both pandemic restrictions and flooding.

The action-packed weekend built to a crowd favourite finale - the John Stewart Memorial Barrel Race.

A longstanding highlight of the event calendar, the race honours the late John Stewart, a respected club member known for his dedication and excellence across multiple riding disciplines.

Competition in this year’s barrel race was fierce, with two riders recording identical qualifying times, resulting in a top-six shootout instead of the usual five.

In a thrilling finish, Abi Bembrick and her horse Manny claimed back-to-back victories, posting a winning time of 19.748 seconds.

Mr White described the event as one of the weekend’s standout moments, made even more meaningful with the winner’s rug presented by Loris Stewart and Cathy Welsh.

The club extended its thanks to a long list of sponsors: Bernardi’s Marketplace, Newmarket Saddlery, 2nd Chance Saddlery & Gift Emporium; Flemings Central West who sponsored the John Stewart Memorial Barrel Race; and Boree Equine, Good 2 Go Equine Dentistry. Belinda Smith, Foundation to Finish Equine, Australian Extreme Obstacle Racing Association Incorporated, Topsoil Farm Supplies, Allure on Main who supported the showjumping day.

Treasurer Caitlin Lewis said the willing support of the local small business community was a happy shock every year - and the club is very grateful.

Lottie Quirk was D Grade reserve champion on the showjumping day.

While the Charlie O’Connor day and gymkhana are a highlight of the club calendar, Pony Club does host monthly rallies.

Pony Club helps riders – right up to age 25 – develop their horse skills, giving them a taste of disciplines such as showjumping and dressage they might like to pursue.

Luke said Pony Club members had access to the grounds and equipment, but membership offers so much more than that.

The friendships riders make are priceless, and then there’s the instruction and guidance from other riders and those with equine experience.

The rally days are a whole lot of fun, and one of the things the committee notices is how much the young riders encourage and cheer each other on.

“Pony Club gives kids a taste of all different disciplines,” treasurer Caitlin Lewis said.

“All the games they do – the bending, the flag race and that – that’s a whole heap of skills for a whole heap of horse disciplines.”

Luke has served as club president for two years now, Rachel Eagles is vice president, Jess Churchill secretary and Caitlin the treasurer.

Anyone interested in Pony Club can follow their facebook page, contact them there or come along on a rally day to see what it’s all about and talk to them about getting involved.

Weekend winners

John Stewart Memorial barrel race:

1st Abi Bembrick 19.748; 2nd Mercadez Cartwright 19.898; 3rd: Jack White 20.637; 4th Lucia Bilsborough 21.834; 5th Hayley Hampton 22.774; 6th Beth Eagles. 22.786.

Beth Eagles, D Grade champion for the Charlie O'Connor showjumping day.

Winners from the Charlie O'Connor jumping day were:

B Grade: Champion Abi Bembrick; reserve Audrey White

C Grade: Champion Abi Bembrick; reserve Lilly Eagles

D Grade: Champion Beth Eagles; reserve Lottie Quirk

E Grade: Champion Caitie Eagles; Reserve Isla Combe

Associate Champion (C & D Grade) Charlotte Markwort

Intro Champion Maddison Churchill.

Steve Krakouer from Krak’d Lens captured the amazing photographs.