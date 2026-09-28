Social media
Home page>News>Nicki claims a double to...
News

Nicki claims a double to make history at Ben Hall Shears

<p>Nicki Guttler shearing her way to the open win at Forbes Show\\u2019s Ben Hall Shears competition.</p>\\n
<p>Nicki Guttler shearing her way to the open win at Forbes Show\\u2019s Ben Hall Shears competition.</p>\\n

Nicki Guttler shearing her way to the open win at Forbes Show’s Ben Hall Shears competition.

Nicki Guttler won the open machine and blade shearing competitions at the 2026 Forbes Show sports shear.
September 28, 2026 • 12:00
Updated, September 28, 2026 • 01:48

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES