A magician may never reveal their secrets, but the Middleton Public School P&C have been keeping one of their own for six months that they're now ready to reveal.

And it's something extraordinary.

Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon and night of mystery, music and fun as viral magician and global sensation Jackson Aces makes his Central West debut in Parkes.

Jackson is a master in the art of illusion, with 20 years' experience, eight sold-out shows at The Opera House and six million followers on TikTok.

He's appeared on Sunrise and The Today Show, and performed for the likes of 50 Cent, Tom Cruise, Mike Tyson and Delta Goodrem.

Now Parkes Shire residents have the incredible opportunity to see him live at the Parkes Leagues Club on Saturday 31 October over two shows.

In what will be a fitting way to celebrate Halloween, there will be a child-friendly show designed especially for families and kids and an extended night show.

Middleton P&C president Luke Compt and wife and committee member Caitlin said they timed the family show to start at 3.30pm and will run for 45 minutes so children will still have time to go trick or treating.

Individual tickets are $20 or $90 for a group of five, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Then people can experience the full magic spectacular with Jackson Aces, plus live music from talented Parkes country music artist Gracey Denham-Jones as the special opening act at 7.30pm.

It's $50 per person, $100 for VIP tickets (limited available) and $200 for a group of five.

It's all been made possible thanks to a dedicated P&C committee who wanted to bring something different for their next fundraiser, and a very generous Jackson who was more than happy to make the trek west from Sydney.

Jackson was visiting Westmead Hospital when he met a former Middleton School student who was a patient at the time.

"We were thinking outside the box and Jackson Aces is a very nice human," Caitlin said.

"He was so excited when we asked him, he's so pumped to come to Parkes.

"We've been dropping clues for days and now the wait is over, we've been dying to tell people Jackson Aces is coming to Parkes!"

The leagues club is also donating its auditorium for the shows.

The funds will help the P&C upgrade the school canteen, in particular for a new oven. There is also another potential idea in the pipeline the money will go towards.

Each show is capped at 600 people and tickets have officially gone on sale this evening.

Tickets for both shows can be found at https://events.humanitix.com/host/middleton-public-school-p-and-c.

Physical tickets can be purchased from Inkwood & Ivy Book Shop in Clarinda Street, Middleton Public School front office and Parkes Leagues Club.

"Trust us, you do not want to miss it - tell your family, tell your friends. Grab your tickets before they disappear," Caitlin said.

"This is going to be magic."

The shows are alcohol-free events and are proudly supported by Resolution Drilling, Lunar Cabins and Parkes Courier Service.