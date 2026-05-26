Construction of 11 new social housing properties in Forbes is now scheduled to start in 2028 with Homes NSW saying it has to revisit aspects of a subdivision that's been in the planning since March 2023.

Social housing is to be part of a promised north Forbes development, which was to open up 130 residential blocks on 10 acres including a mix of social and affordable housing on land off Farnell and Dawson streets.

Homes NSW says it's continuing to progress planning for the development, but some aspects of the original proposal are being revisited.

"Homes NSW remains committed to delivering social housing in Forbes," a spokesperson said.

"Concept design work is progressing for the first 11 homes which will be located on the Dawson Street end of the site, with construction expected to commence in 2028.

"As with many regional developments, this project involves complex land and planning considerations, including coordination across multiple stakeholders and land authorities.

"These factors have contributed to the need to revisit aspects of the original proposal to ensure the project delivers the best value for the community and Homes NSW."

Planning for the development is in progress, with early land preparation and subdivision work forming part of the NSW Government’s $70 million Regional Communities TCorp facility, which is specifically designed to unlock housing supply through essential civil works and land development.

"Significant groundwork has already been undertaken in partnership with Forbes Shire Council to advance subdivision planning and reduce delivery costs, including refinements to the site layout to improve feasibility and market appeal," the spokesperson said.

The proposal was brought to the community at engagement sessions in February 2024, and Homes NSW acquired the land from Crown Lands in March 2025.

At that stage, the proposal was to include about 28 social housing dwellings, in a mix of dual occupancy dwellings and seniors living villas. The subdivision was approved last August.

In a separate development, construction of a Homes NSW development in Oxford and Hill streets is expected to start in the second half of 2026. The two-storey dwelling will include 18 units.

The expected waiting time for general applicants for social housing in Forbes is anything from "up to two years" to 10 years, the Department of Communities and Justice website shows.

Expected waiting times are:

Up to two years for a 4+ bedroom property;

Two to five years for a studio / one-bedroom property;

Five to 10 years for a three-bedroom property.

The website only lists applicants as of 30 June 2025 - with 10 on the priority list at that time and 69 on the general list.