Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations walked away with not one but two awards from this year's NSW Women in Mining Awards.

Hosted annually by the NSW Minerals Council in May, Northparkes took out the categories for Exceptional Tradeswoman/ Operator/Technician and Excellence in Diversity Programs and Performance.

The awards recognise and celebrate the contributions and achievements of female leaders and operators, and initiatives breaking barriers in what has historically been a male-dominated resources sector.

Taleigha Everingham-Potts was named the 2026 Exceptional Tradeswoman/ Operator/Technician for her work as an auto electrician on Northparkes' Mobile Equipment Maintenance (MEM) team.

Taleigha Everingham-Potts is this year's Exceptional Tradeswoman/ Operator/Technician at the NSW Women in Mining Awards.

With more than six years' experience in the mining industry, Tilly, as she's better known, has shown her expertise and passion as an auto electrician and an advocate for women in trades.

She continues to make an impact through her technical expertise, leadership, commitment to mentoring and contributing to industry-wide advocacy for women in trades.

"Receiving this award means so much to me," Tilly said in Northparkes' latest issue of its community newsletter Source.

"It's validation that the huge risk I took all those years ago was worth it and the challenges I faced throughout this journey were all leading towards something bigger."

Northparkes' FlexCrew Program has been recognised for Excellence in Diversity Programs and Performance, highlighting a growing industry trend towards flexible work arrangements.

The FlexCrew team onsite at Northparkes Operations, Lauren Spicer, Natalie Kelly, Lisa Ellsmore, Carling Henderson and Eliza Jagusiak.

The FlexCrew Program, aimed at attracting and retaining diverse talent and improving work-life balance in the resources sector, was piloted in Northparkes' ore processing team in 2025.

The program is the first of its kind at Northparkes and allows employees to work hours that fit around their personal commitments and availability.

By rethinking traditional workforce models, the FlexCrew Program has created meaningful pathways for people to enter and thrive in operational mining roles, proving that flexibility and strong operational performance can go hand-in-hand.

"As someone with family and farming commitments, I thought a mining career was out of reach," said Carling Henderson, a member of the FlexCrew team.

She said she is now part of a supportive crew, enjoys all the hands-on training she is receiving, and feels encouraged to develop further in her role.

Lisa Ellsmore worked at Northparkes before having her children.

Once becoming a mum, she was worried she couldn't commit to a traditional 7:7 roster but said the FlexCrew Program allowed her to continue working in an operational role while being a new parent.

"I feel really supported by Northparkes. Being able to choose my hours makes me more reliable for work and I still have balance for my family," she told Source.

Another FlexCrew team member, Natalie Kelly said the program has made such a big difference in her life as a parent.

"Having the flexibility to change shifts or do longer or shorter days allows me to work while still being there for my children when they need me."