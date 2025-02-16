Just how heavy is the NRL premiership trophy?

Just ask these kids who had the chance to get up close and personal with the iconic Provan-Summons Trophy hefted high by Penrith Panthers after their 2024 grand final win.

The Western NRL development officers hit the road this week with the trophy on the Penrith Panthers NRL Trophy Tour blitz.

They came to Forbes last Tuesday, visiting local schools before hosting an open training session down at Hughie Wilson Oval.

The message was all about trying your best, with development officers hoping to share success stories from the region to inspire school-age children.

There are of course plenty of young Panthers fans in Forbes who were keen to have a photo with the trophy.