One NSW Budget announcement is being heralded a game-changing investment for our region and a major step forward for healthcare in country NSW by our local MP.

A robotic-assisted surgical system for Orange Health Service has been funded in the 2026 / 2027 Budget - and it's something State Member for Orange Philip Donato has been campaigning for.

"Today's funding announcement means patients will be able to access advanced surgical care closer to home, reducing the need for long and often stressful journeys to Sydney and other major centres while they are dealing with serious health challenges," Mr Donato said.

Robotic-assisted surgery improves surgical precision, reduces recovery times, shortens hospital stays and lowers the risk of complications.

It is particularly valuable in complex urological, colorectal and gynaecological cancer procedures, where improved visualisation and greater surgical dexterity can lead to better patient outcomes.

Mr Donato said the benefits of robotic surgery extended beyond patient care and would help secure the future of specialist services in the region.

"This investment is not just about purchasing a piece of equipment. It is about strengthening our entire healthcare system, supporting our surgeons and ensuring Orange remains a centre of excellence for specialist healthcare in regional Australia," he said.

"Access to cutting-edge technology is increasingly important in attracting and retaining highly skilled surgeons and healthcare professionals.

"This funding will help ensure local communities continue to have access to the specialists they need."

Mr Donato said the announcement was the culmination of two years of work between his office with local clinicians and health advocates.

"This outcome has only been possible because so many people have worked together and made a compelling case for investment in regional healthcare, in particular – Dr Rob Knox," he said.

"I also wish to thank Health Minister Ryan Park for supporting regional healthcare with this funding announcement."

Throughout his advocacy campaign, Mr Donato consistently argued that regional communities should not be disadvantaged when it comes to accessing modern healthcare technologies.

The Orange medical catchment potentially serves approximately 250,000 people across Central and Western NSW, a population base comparable to the catchment supported by robotic surgical systems elsewhere in the state.

"I've relentlessly lobbied for a surgical robot for Orange because I believe people living west of the Great Divide deserve access to the very best healthcare, regardless of where they live," Mr Donato said.