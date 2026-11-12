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Nurses who answered the call

<p>Sister Grace Linda Tomlinson from Bogan Gate is the third nurse at the back from the left, with fellow Mooroopna Hospital staff in Victoria in 1916. Photos supplied by Stuart Wood.</p>\\n
<p>Sister Grace Linda Tomlinson from Bogan Gate is the third nurse at the back from the left, with fellow Mooroopna Hospital staff in Victoria in 1916. Photos supplied by Stuart Wood.</p>\\n

Sister Grace Linda Tomlinson from Bogan Gate is the third nurse at the back from the left, with fellow Mooroopna Hospital staff in Victoria in 1916. Photos supplied by Stuart Wood.

Grace Linda Tomlinson was a nurse from Bogan Gate who served in World War 1
November 12, 2026 • 03:02

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