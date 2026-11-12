Nurses who answered the call

While soldiers immediately come to mind when remembering those who served in the war, the almost-hidden angels were the medical teams – largely dominated by women, serving as nurses. Parkes had several nurses who served during WW1 with Sister Isobel Rose Smith, Sister Mary Ann Hutton, Matron Rose Ann Creal, Sister Florence Lynch and Sister Grace Linda Tomlinson all either leaving from the Parkes Shire or upon returning from service came to call the Parkes Shire their home. There were other women from the Parkes Shire who served in the Australian Women's Army Service as well. Some of the following information are excerpts from Parkes Shire Library's History Parkes website (historyparkes.org) compiled by staff, from the article 'Invisible Angels - Nurses in the Great War'. Grace Linda Tomlinson was originally from Shepparton in Victoria, but had moved to “Braeside” in Bogan Gate. At age 26 she enlisted with Australian Army Nursing Service (AANS) and embarked at Melbourne on board HMAHS Kyarra heading to Bombay, India. Tomlinson served her country in Victoria War Hospital and Garard F Thomas Hospital – both in Bombay before temporarily working on the hospital ship Varasova. In an article from the Australian War Memorial said the Indian experience of nurses of the AANS was unusual, challenging, exciting but frustrating. Serving in this back-water was disappointing for some, yet they performed with marvellous grace and carried out their duties in a diligent, dedicated and professional manner. It was an interesting chapter in the history of the AANS, one which should not be forgotten. Sister Tomlinson's name appears on the 1914-1918 honor roll in Bogan Gate. Published in the Forbes Advocate on 9 April 1920, the article 'Welcome home for Sister Grace Tomlinson' read: 'The welcome home tendered to Sister Tomlinson on her return from active service was one of the biggest and best function of the kind ever held here. The hall was crowded and a good program was gone through. 'The chairman Mr W J Magill opened the concert by announcing the object of the gathering and then Miss Elly Connell sang Home Sweet Home in a very touching manner. 'The audience loudly applauded as the chairman invited Sister Tomlinson to a seat on the stage, she was escorted by her mother (Mrs E Tomlinson), neice and members of the Red Cross committee.' The program included singing, recitations and speeches. Sister Tomlinson was discharged medically unfit on 23 May 1921 and returned home. On 14 September 1922 The Western Champion reported on the unveiling of the soldier's memorial at Bogan Gate, the unique sandstone clock tower. It said 'It was soon apparent to those who approached Bogan Gate township on Saturday last that an event of no small importance was to take place that day. 'From side to side of the streets strings of bunting waved in the breeze and every flagpole bore the flag of the Empire or our own representation of it. '...From every direction motor cars, buggies, sulkies and other vehicles with full complement of passengers streamed into the town, and all concentrated on one central spot.' Sister Tomlinson was mentioned in this unveiling of Bogan Gate’s memorial. While many historians have documented how the ANZACs – our soldiers – were noteworthy for their attitude and dedication to their duty, Australian nurses in the Great War were also raising the bar in their vocation. As noted on www.anzacday.org.au the nurses from Australia were recognised for their hardworking yet compassionate nature in difficult situations: The first draft of Sisters in the AANS left Australia in September 1914; and throughout the war, the Nursing Service served wherever Australian troops were sent, and numerous other countries besides these. Most also served in British hospitals in various theatres of war. They served in places such as Burma, India, The Persian Gulf, Egypt, Greece, Italy, France and England. The record of service for these Sisters is a brilliant one, and one which set a very high standard for all who were to follow. The following statistics are noteworthy: more than 2286 nurses served overseas, more than 423 served in Australia, 25 died and at least 388 were decorated (seven Military Medals were awarded to Australian nurses for their courage under fire). To put into some perspective the workloads and consequent stresses these nurses endured, consider: During the First World War, a 1000 bed hospital, in Cairo, completely under tentage, without any floor covering was staffed by one Matron, 15 Sisters and 30 Staff Nurses with male medical orderlies from the Australian Army Medical Corps. In 1917, in France, the hospital had to be extended to 2000 beds during a “heavy rush”. Compare this to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in 1990… 700 beds and a staff of 670 nurses, excluding administration and education. Acting under such adverse conditions, these ladies proved themselves to be of awesome dedication, courage and spirit, and truly professional. READ MORE: Families and mates reunited in remembrance