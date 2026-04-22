A man has been charged as an investigation into stolen motorcycles continues.

Police launched an investigation into the theft of three dirtbikes from a Forbes home reported Saturday morning, NSW Police said in a statement released to media.

About 5pm that same day, police allegedly located a 26-year-old riding an unregistered dirtbike, without wearing an approved helmet, in Watson Close.

It's alleged the rider fled down a nearby dirt road and came to a stop at a fence.

Officers arrested the man and took him to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with: goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (motor vehicle); never licensed person drive vehicle on road - prior offence; motor bike rider (alone) not wear/secure fit approved helmet; use uninsured motor vehicle, and use unregistered registrable Class C motor vehicle on road.

Police seized the motorbike for forensic analysis.

Police also executed a search warrant at a local home on about 11.45am Monday, NSW Police said.

During the search, police allegedly seized a device commonly associated with the theft of motor vehicles.

The man was refused bail to face Bail Division Court 4 on Sunday 19 April 2026, where he was formally refused bail to appear before Forbes Local Court on Tuesday.

Inquiries continue.

In more local police news, police are investigating the theft of a number of gas bottles from various locations across Forbes as well as a separate incident where ride-on lawnmowers were stolen from a location outside of Forbes.

Anyone with information that can help police with investigations should phone Forbes police station on 6853 9999 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police have charged a 22-year-old male with possessing a prohibited drug and possess knife, on Thursday 16, April.

Charges of supply and possess prohibited drug have also been laid against a 22-year-old male on Monday, 20 April.

Police have also issued several infringements relating to e-scooter use.

Personal e-scooters do remain illegal on NSW roads and road-related areas including footpaths, shared paths and bicycle lanes. You can only use them on private property.