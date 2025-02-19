Schools from around the region gathered in Forbes on Wednesday, February 12 to take part in the Small Schools Swimming competition.

Taking part in the swimming carnival were students from Quandialla Public School, Caragabal Public School, Bogan Gate Public School, Bedgerabong Public School and Eugowra Public School.

Caragabal Public School came away with a raft of champions and were named the champion school with an average score of 17.64 ahead of Quandialla Public School with an average of 16, Bedgerabong Public School with an average of 15.82, Eugowra Public School on 15 and Bogan Gate Public School with an average 7.6.

The Senior Girl Champion was Caragabal's Emily Maslin

The Senior Boy Champion was awarded to Eugowra's Aiden McMahon

The Junior Girl Champion was Elsie Noble from Eugowra Public School.

Flynn Miks from Eugowra Public School was named the Junior Boy Champion.

Zailee Brockman from Bedgerabong Public School was named the Sub Junior Girl Champion.

Quandialla's Luke Slater was named the Sub Junior Boy Champion.

Both the Junior and Senior Relay was won by Caragabal Public School.

The parent relay was won by Bedgerabong Public School, for the fourth year in a row.

The relay team swum 0.46sec outside nominated time, with the second and third placed teams no more than 1.5 secs out.

Along with being named the Senior Girl Champion, Emily Maslin also set a new record in the 11 year girls 50 metre breaststroke with her time of 57.85.

Quandialla Public School had two students; Macey Yerbury and Kate Johnston qualify for the Lachlan Swimming Carnival which will be hosted at Condobolin.

Caragabal Pubic School had students qualify for the Lachlan Carnival.

Caragabal Public School's Mia Ashton said they would like to thank Paul Faulker from Bedgerabong Public School for running the day and he did an amazing job.

Mr Faulkner said the carnival is a highlight for them and a great way to start the year.

"Catering for competitive swimmers and non-swimmers alike the day is designed for the kids to engage with students from other small communities, have some fun in and out of the water and to select a squad to represent our small schools at the Lachlan District PSSA swimming carnival," he said.

"I’ve been involved with this event for 35 years now and it never ceases to amaze how much good will, support and encouragement comes from our parent groups on the day. "Many have to give up a day of work to be there but do it readily to be able to support us as teachers, to give their kids an experience and chance to compete," Mr Faulkner said.

"Small schools are an extended family and the cheering and positive support from parents, grandparents, students and staff just brings us all closer and inspires the kids to achieve their best, try something new and maybe just discover a new talent."