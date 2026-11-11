Parkes Energy Recovery releases EIS

The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Parkes Energy Recovery facility proposed to be built in Parkes is now on public exhibition. It brings together more than 18 months of community consultation and detailed technical investigations to assess the proposal's potential impacts on the community, agriculture and the environment. The NSW Government will undertake an independent planning assessment of the EIS, with the community able to review the documentation and make a formal submission before a decision is made. The full EIS is available through the NSW Major Projects Planning Portal at planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/parkes-energy-recovery-facility, where the public can make their formal submission. People can also access the link via Parkes Energy Recovery's website at parkesenergy.com.au or view it in hard copy form at the Parkes Energy Recovery information office at 189 Clarinda Street, Parkes. Submissions close on 17 December. Parkes Energy Recovery director Ed Nicholas said the EIS marks a significant milestone for energy from waste in NSW. He said the EIS findings show the proposed facility will meet NSW air quality standards, with no adverse human health impacts predicted and no measurable impacts on surrounding agricultural production. Parkes Energy Recovery's key findings they have outlined include: All pollutants will be below levels considered harmful to human health. The facility will not cause measurable changes to agricultural land, water or produce quality, with "no scientific basis for impacts on produce prices, regional reputation or consumer confidence". And the facility would be subject to continuous and periodic emissions monitoring, with results reported and made publicly available in accordance with regulatory requirements. Mr Nicholas said the EIS provided important evidence about the proposed facility's safety, while outlining how the project could deliver lasting benefits for the region. "The community has been clear about what matters most to them: protecting their health, their land and the environment," he said. "We've listened to those concerns and undertaken detailed, site-specific assessments to understand the potential impacts. "The findings demonstrate how the facility will operate safely, with strict environmental controls and ongoing monitoring. "This project is also about creating opportunities for Parkes. In addition to local jobs and economic activity, we're establishing a $100 million long-term community benefit fund that can invest more than $1.2 million a year directly into local initiatives.” Mr Nicholas said Parkes Energy Recovery will support NSW's transition towards a more circular economy by recovering energy from residual waste that would otherwise be sent to landfill, while creating local employment and economic opportunities. The company will host community open days at the Parkes Services Club and webinars (see their ad in this week's paper or on the Parkes Energy Recovery website for times and dates) during this six week exhibition period, providing opportunities to speak directly with the project team and technical experts. They are seeking as much feedback as possible. Residents can walk-in to their office at 189 Clarinda Street from Tuesday to Thursday, 10am-4pm for a chat and to look at hard copies of the EIS. A video of the energy from waste process is available for viewing. Further details can be found at parkesenergy.com.au.