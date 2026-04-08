The Select Committee for the Parliamentary Inquiry on Proposed Energy from Waste Facilities hits the road in four days to bring a public forum to Parkes.

On Monday, 13 April they will hear directly from the community regarding proposals to build energy from waste facilities in NSW.

Energy from waste converts non-hazardous residual waste, which can’t be recycled, into energy sources such as heat, steam and electricity and there is a proposal to develop a plant for the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, west of the town.

The NSW Upper House committee is inviting residents to speak about their views and experiences at Monday's public forum at the Parkes Leagues Club between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Each speaker will have two minutes to address the Committee and must register in advance.

Limited speaking spaces are available so it's encouraged to register your interest in attending the forum as soon as possible.

Registrations will close at 12pm on Friday, 10 April (see link below).

A written suggestion box will also be available on the day for those unable to speak.

A public hearing will then be held on Tuesday, 14 April from 9am to 1.30pm at the Parkes Leagues Club, where members of the public are invited join and watch from the viewing gallery.

The inquiry into proposed energy from waste facilities is examining the technology, emissions, health and environmental impacts, regional planning implications, international best practices, and alternative waste management solutions.

The Committee has received more than 1400 submissions for the inquiry, which have now closed.

Chair of the inquiry Nichole Overall MLC said it is critical to hear directly from communities on their concerns and questions, and that she and the Committee are looking forward to the opportunity to do so.

Public hearings for the inquiry began in December, the Committee particularly examining the potential impacts of these facilities at Parkes and Tarago.

The Committee heard evidence from waste management and environment experts, and representatives from councils and other government bodies during December's hearing.

Parkes councillor Joy Paddison, who has been against the Parkes proposal since it was announced just over a year ago now, encourages residents to book their place to speak at the forum on Monday if this issue matters to them.

Parkes Shire Council has been invited to give evidence before the inquiry session in Parkes, with two councillors attending.

Cr Paddison has been selected to represent the community and council alongside Mayor Neil Westcott.

The mayor will speak ex-officio, and Cr Paddison will be appearing as the second representative.

Council’s allocated timeslot is 9.30am-10.15am, which will be shared with Lachlan Shire Council.

State Member for Orange Phil Donato also encourages anyone with an interest to attend, have a say and ensure your voice is clearly heard.

"While I am not opposed to this technology, it must be in the right location and have genuine community support," he said.

"Many in our region are questioning why regional communities should take on metropolitan waste - particularly in an agricultural area like Parkes, with the added impact of transporting waste long distances."

For more information about this inquiry, including registering for Monday's public forum, the committee membership, the terms of reference, and submissions, please see the inquiry webpage at https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/listofcommittees/Pages/committee-details.aspx?pk=337.