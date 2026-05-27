Farming history comes back to life this weekend as Peak Hill Showground hosts the 50th anniversary Golden Plough.

Australia's premier horse-drawn plough championship returns to Peak Hill where it began five decades ago, with two days of horsemanship skill-based competitions, demonstrations, food stalls and markets.

The Golden Plough itself begins at 9am Saturday with at least four previous winners of the prestigious competition to line up for the challenge.

Jason Gavenlock, a three-time winner of the Plough himself, says there are record entries across the weekend, with competitors travelling from Queensland, the Southern Highlands and all over NSW.

For these participants, it's all about keeping heritage alive and they have stepped up in numbers for this milestone event.

Jason will step up to the Golden Plough with a mother-daughter team, these beautiful horses bred and then prepared for events such as this.

"They're very versatile horses, they do a bit of everything," he said.

They are part of agricultural shows, street parades and more, but as the annual plough event approaches their focus narrows to the farm.

Jason has two acres worked up, hitching the horses to the single-furrow plough to get that straight, even furrow the competition focusses on.

"Many hours of just ploughing is the best thing - lots of slow work for the horses," Jason said.

"The only way to get good horses is to put the work in."

Sunday will see the junior plough, ladies, novice and veteran plough events, as well as a farmers challenge and log snigging competitions.

Throughout the weekend there will be working horse demonstrations, including plans to hitch up a 12-horse team each afternoon, and Australian draught horse talks.

A stage-coach pulled by a full five-horse team will be another of the attractions of the weekend.

You can pre-purchase entry tickets - $15 an adult and $10 a child - online through 123tix.com.au or buy them at the gate on the day.

Bring your chair and allow yourself plenty of time to take it all in, as the event celebrates half a century of tradition and horsemanship.