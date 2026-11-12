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A passion for food that never faded

<p>Peter Ashcroft has been in the hospitality business for over 40 years, and has been catering for the Forbes races for 27 years.</p>\\n
<p>Peter Ashcroft has been in the hospitality business for over 40 years, and has been catering for the Forbes races for 27 years.</p>\\n

Peter Ashcroft has been in the hospitality business for over 40 years, and has been catering for the Forbes races for 27 years.

Peter Ashcroft has been serving up food to the community for the last 40 years.
Brendan McCool
November 12, 2026 • 12:00

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