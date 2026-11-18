Local pharmacist intern Aisling Casey has had her dedication to her role recognised when she was named the Independent Pharmacies Australia (IPA) Intern of the Year. Aisling said it was such a surprise and a big honour to be named IPA's Intern of the Year. "I'm completely blown away," she said. IPA is a network of more than 2000 independently owned pharmacies across Australia and Aisling joined 60 other intern pharmacists in undertaking their intern lab program. Along with being nominated for the award, Aisling said the award also looked at her participation in the program, feedback from staff members and Life Pharmacies' Sarah Hazell. Aisling thanked the Forbes community for being so welcoming as well as Sarah and her colleagues for their support during her internship. "Being able to do what I love about pharmacy from day one has just been incredible," she said. Aisling is now nearing the end of her internship after completing her assignments and sitting both written and oral examinations. The internship follows her Bachelor of Pharmacy studies at the University of Otago in New Zealand, where she graduated last year. Originally from Ireland, Ms Casey said her path into pharmacy was influenced by a personal experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. While preparing to move to New Zealand as a teenager, she developed shingles and struggled to access a doctor. It wasn't until her mum went in to pick up some scripts at a pharmacy and spoke with the pharmacist about Aisling's condition that it was identified and supportive advice provided. "I didn't realise that pharmacists had that kind of input, or just being able to think so clinically, I thought I'd have to be a doctor to do that," she said. Following this, Aisling said she looked into becoming a pharmacist after leaving high school. "You can make such a difference just every single day, which is incredible." Aisling studied at the University of Otago and said the really liked its pharmacy program as it focuses more on patient communication and clinical skills rather than the drugs themselves. "And I found that that really improved my confidence in being able to go out and talk to people and know what to say and how to counsel," she said. In her fourth year at university the Life Pharmacy Group offered a scholarship for three New Zealand students to come over and go to all of the different pharmacies. As part of this scholarship Aisling went to eight pharmacies across four weeks and spent a few days in Forbes. "I was absolutely blown away by the community [and] by the staff. "Being able to work alongside such passionate individuals is really unique from what I've experienced working in pharmacy and I knew that it was something that I wanted to do. "So I went home, told my parents I'm moving again but this time on my own and never looked back," she said.