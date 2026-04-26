Mothers, grandmothers and significant role models are invited to grab their car keys and head to Forbes North for a morning of fun and pampering.

Set down for Thursday, 7 May, Forbes North Primary School is inviting all mothers and mother figures to join their children for a special Mother’s Day pampering morning tea.

Some of the activities planned for the day include hand massages, shoulder massages, card making, beading, book making and more.

Fruit filled muffins, Anzac biscuits and slices freshly baked onsite in the school’s very own kitchen, will also be available, along with a cup of tea or coffee.

All students who are at school on the day will be part of the pampering morning, which will be led by the school Parliamentarians.

The pampering morning tea is set to begin at 11am under the COLA and finish at 12noon.