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Peta Allen is Forbes Show's 2026 Young Woman

<p>Peta Allen is Forbes\\' 2026 Young Woman.</p>\\n
<p>Peta Allen is Forbes\\' 2026 Young Woman.</p>\\n

Peta Allen is Forbes' 2026 Young Woman.

The 150th Show also hosted a reunion of former Miss Showgirl and Young Woman competition winners.
September 16, 2026 • 07:00

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