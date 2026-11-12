Picnic time for teddy bears and families

Lions Park was buzzing with activity on Saturday as hundreds of children and families turned out for the 2026 Teddy Bears' Picnic. While plenty of youngsters arrived with their favourite teddy bears and soft toys in tow, there was no shortage of other attractions to enjoy throughout the day. Children lined up to meet baby animals in the animal nursery, played games and activities, tested the fire hoses with the help of NSW Fire and Rescue Forbes, and joined in a spirited game of tug o' war. Officially opening the event, Mayor Phyllis Miller said the popular community day continued to grow each year. Harriet Watson off on a picnic. Angus Watson surrounded by teddy bears picnicing with Forbes Preschool. "This event just gets better every year," she said. "This year is particularly special as it is the first Teddy Bears' Picnic to be held at our newly redeveloped Lions Park. "These upgrades have created an inclusive space for our entire community to enjoy." Organisations from across the community hosted activities and displays throughout the park, giving families the chance to learn more about local services while having fun. Mayor Miller thanked the local businesses, community groups, schools, early education providers, emergency services, health providers and volunteers who helped bring the event to life. Lailani and Hadlee McGlashan were very excited to pose with Bluey for a photo. Halle and Milla Doyle happy to meet Bluey. "Today would not be possible without the support and involvement of our local businesses, community groups, schools and early education providers, emergency services, health providers and volunteer groups," she said. Mayor Miller said the annual picnic was about much more than entertainment, providing opportunities for families to connect with each other and the broader community. "Events like today remind us of the importance of investing in our young people and supporting families to connect with one another and with the services available in our community," she said. Kasey Cole loved meeting the baby goats. Matilda Bailey-King making friends with all the baby animals.