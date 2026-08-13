Whether you like to bake or home brew, sew or sketch, there is a section at Bedgerabong Show to suit you.

From the displays in the pavilion to the fire buckets that keep show-goers warm as the sun goes down, entries are part of what makes the show great - and your tomato relish, daffodils, decorated biscuits or pumpkin could just win you bragging rights.

There really is a section for everyone, and you just need to deliver your entries to the show next Friday 21 August.

Links to the show schedule are available on the Bedgerabong Show facebook page, or you can view a copy at the Forbes Handicraft Centre or Visitor Information Centre to get all the details.

Entry tickets are available for purchase from Bedgerabong School, the Forbes Handicraft Centre, or the secretary's office on the Thursday or Friday before the show.

It's just 50c to enter pavilion sections - and the schoolwork and junior sections are free to encourage our young show-goers.

Did you know you could be a winner just for putting your hand up at the Show?

Most appropriately dressed for the Show entries are taken on the day - just nominate at the secretary's office before 1pm on Show day.

Judging will be conducted at 1.30pm and the winner swill be announced during the official opening.

Categories are:

Teenager (12 to 17 years, boy or girl)

Pre-teenage (eight to 12 years, boy or girl)

Junior girl (up to seven years)

Junior boy (up to seven years)

There is still time to nominate for the very special role of Bedgerabong Show Young Woman.

Young ladies 18 to 26 years (inclusive)

The Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition helps build leadership skills and expand professional networks - and one young woman has the opportunity to represent Bedgerabong in 2026.

Intending entries need to nominate by 8pm on Saturday 15 August, by emailing bedgerabongshow@hotmail.com or contacting Anne Earney on 0427 808 158.

FARMERS CHALLENGE

Get a group of four friends together and take on the Farmer's Challenge at this year's Bedgerabong Show.

Organisers have a reputation for making this competition great fun - and entrants have shown their ingenuity in true farm style, so it's one to look forward to.

There are two age groups for this one: juniors aged 13 and under 18; and seniors aged 18 years and over.

Teams of four can be male or female, but participants do need to wear long trousers, long-sleeved shirt and footwear suitable for practical farm work.

Entry is $40 a team, register before 3.30pm on show day.

SHOW VEHICLES

Bring your pride and joy to Bedgerabong and be part of the Show vehicle competition this year.

There are trophies - generously donated by Glennan Transport - for more than a dozen categories at this year's show and it's sure to be a great day out too.

The categories for the car show are veteran, vintage and post-vintage, classic and post-classic, modern classic, motorcycle right through to truck and tractor.

You can also bring a static engine - there's a category for them, or your project vehicle.

For the ute lovers, there are categories for daily driver ute, vintage ute and show ute.

Entry is just $15 for car and driver, vehicles need to be at the showground by 11.30am for judging at midday.

There's a best in show prize as well as people's choice, so visitors should make sure they head on over to the display and cast their votes.

For further information phone Malcolm Parnaby 0408271281 or email theparnabys@westerv.net.au

FIRE BUCKETS

Have you crafted a creative fire bucket? Bedgerabong is the place to show it off.

Bring your fire bucket along to the bar area before 9am on show day to be part of this competition.

There is $50 prize money for the grand champion, with a people's choice prize awarded the Oliver Carlisle Memorial Firebucket Trophy.