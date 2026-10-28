Plans, pending pricing, to lift Town Hall accessibility

Forbes Shire Council has taken the first step towards making Town Hall fully accessible, agreeing a lift should be installed although hoping to find more cost-effective options than the estimated $200,000 price tag. Council's project team presented councillors with a concept design for a lift at the northern end of the administration building, adjacent to the existing staircase, seeking direction on whether to progress the project. While the lift had initially been proposed for council's future "wish list" of works, councillors agreed the upgrade should be treated as a priority. Mayor Phyllis Miller said improving accessibility at the building was essential. "We need to make a commitment that this should be an accessible building," she said. "But I don't like the price." Project manager Jake Hemming said in his report to the meeting that the proposed works would involve removing a wall that supports the upper stair landing, with structural steel required to support the area around the lift shaft. The project would also affect the foyer, with access needing to be managed during construction and the front counter shortened by about 700 millimetres. Mr Hemming's report estimated the cost of the project at about $200,000. Several councillors expressed concern about the price, with Director Projects Paul Adams acknowledging there was "a bit of work" involved in the project, including the lift itself. However, he said the estimate also included a generous contingency allowance. Councillors questioned whether costs could be reduced by replacing the existing staircase with a lift, noting a second set of stairs at the opposite end of the building could continue to serve as an emergency exit. They were advised that, due to the size of the upstairs area, the second set of stairs was required. General manager Steven Dunshea said staff would investigate alternative concepts, designs and quotes before bringing the matter back to council. "What we're doing is seeking your concurrence that you agree conceptually to putting a lift in," he said. Councillors ultimately voted to explore options and pricing for the installation of a lift. Cr Michelle Herbert also urged council to pursue grant funding to help cover the cost. "I don't think it should be on the wish list. I think we should move forward with it and try to get a grant, if there is one," she said.