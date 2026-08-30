The community of the Forbes Uniting Church invite the people of Forbes to come along to the Uniting Church 2026 Fete to be held in the church grounds and church hall on Saturday 5 September.

The church is in Brown Street near Forbes Public school. The fete will be held from 9am to 2pm.

As Father’s Day is on 6 September, organisers hope families might come along to the fete and have an early Father’s Day barbecue lunch, coffee and cake or find a bargain on one of the stalls onsite.

Available on the day will be a silent auction held in the church hall. This year’s silent has some excellent items for visitors to place bids on .

There will be fresh coffee and cake, a church cake stall, produce stall with a great supply of citrus and garden produce. Also for sale will be jams and preserves.

There will be a book stall with an extensive range of children’s and adult books at very low prices. Also a white elephant stall will be loaded with donated goodies including soft toys and children’s toys including a rocking unicorn.

Kitchenalia is always fun to hunt through at a fete.

A new stall will be a pick-a-box stall - a little like a lucky dip but for both adults and children.

The idea of a pick a box stall is for a stall holder to choose a wrapped gift from a display for a small cost and open that gift to see the surprise within.

So many plants have been potted up for this fete. The plant stall will be enormous.

Spring will be really upon us by the time the fete has arrived. Come along and choose from hardy plants and vegetable seedlings.

A special feature of the fete is the barbecue available for the length of the event so hungry attendees can sit ad chat and enjoy the food and fellowship.

It is great to have community stalls at the fete as well to give added interest and more variety to choose from and view.

A great day and a big welcome will be extended to all who attend.