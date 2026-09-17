Police allegedly seize firearms, cannabis in compliance check

A man is to face court after four firearms and a hydro cannabis crop were allegedly seized from a Cookamidgera property on Wednesday. A single barrel shotgun and a gel blaster rifle were among weapons allegedly located when police searched a Cooka Hills Road property on a firearm and weapon prohibition compliance check, NSW Police said in a statement released to media. It's also alleged they located ammunition, a hydroponic set up and one cannabis plant. All have been seized. A 41-year-old man was arrested at Parkes Police Station where he was charged with possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority, firearm found at premises-subject to prohibition order and possess ammunition without holding licence / permit / authority. He was refused police bail to appear before Bail Division Court on Thursday.