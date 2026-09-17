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Police allegedly seize firearms, cannabis in compliance check

<p>Weapons police allegedly seized from a Cookamidgera property. PHOTOS: NSW Police</p>\\n
<p>Weapons police allegedly seized from a Cookamidgera property. PHOTOS: NSW Police</p>\\n

Weapons police allegedly seized from a Cookamidgera property. PHOTOS: NSW Police

Single barrel shotgun and gel blaster rifle amongst weapons allegedly seized from property near Parkes.
September 17, 2026 • 01:00

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