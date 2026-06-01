A man has faced court on Monday after an alleged stabbing in Parkes on the weekend.

Police were called to a local home about 11am on Saturday, 30 May, following reports of an assault, NSW Police said in a statement released to media on Monday.

Police were told a man had allegedly entered a unit and confronted an occupant – a man in his 60s – before retrieving a knife from the kitchen and leaving.

The alleged intruder then demanded money from another male resident in the complex before another man – aged in his 50s – confronted the man in an attempt to disarm him.

An altercation reportedly ensued, with police alleging the intruder – a 56-year-old man – stabbed the man in the face several times with a knife and assaulted him with a wooden stake.

People nearby reportedly intervened before the 56-year-old man ran from the scene.

He returned a short time later allegedly with a machete and verbally threatened residents.

The man in his 50s was taken to Parkes Hospital for treatment of minor facial wounds.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 56-year-old man at an address on Moor Street about 3.30pm Sunday 31 May.

He was taken to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with use etc offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, reckless wounding and use intimidation/violence to unlawfully influence person.

The man was refused bail on Monday, to reappear before Parkes Local Court on Thursday.