By PHIL DONATO, STATE MEMBER FOR ORANGE

Last weekend I spent a wonderful evening at Lachie’s Cafe in Forbes for ‘The Master of Nanima’, an ABC radio broadcast drama from 1962.

The Galari River Arts Forbes Inc. recreated old fashion entertainment with a modern day twist about the life of local pioneer and pastoralist Paul Wenz.

It was a night of story telling and going back in time to when the family sat around the wireless in the home listening to stories.

Well done Monica Wren, Maree Yapp and Cr. Michelle Herbert along with their enthusiastic team of actors for hosting this event. It was an enjoyable evening.

Congratulations to Forbes Rugby Club on being awarded $300,000 for new lighting at Grinsted Oval, courtesy of NSW Club Grants.

I was happy to support the project to help secure this funding that will see new high lux LED lights being erected around the ground.

The Forbes Rugby Club, under President Wayne O’Neil, have seniors, juniors, men’s and women’s teams, and it was great to join with them all, and Daisy the groodle, for this exciting announcement.

Last week I welcomed Cassandra Tyack to my team, who has commenced as my Community Engagement and Research Officer in Forbes and Parkes.

Cassandra - a well known Forbes local - comes with strong community connections in the Forbes district and will make a great addition to the team.

Cassandra will be at the Forbes office each Tuesday and Wednesday, 9am to 3pm. So, if you want to raise a matter or discuss a state government related issue, or to arrange a meeting, feel free to drop in and chat with Cassandra, she will be happy to assist.

Have Your Say on NSW Workers Compensation Regulations.

The government is seeking public feedback on the new regulations supporting recent workers compensation law changes.

This is an important opportunity for injured workers and their advocates to share real-life experiences.

This process isn’t about changing the legislation - but your input could influence how these regulations affect others in the future.

Have your say here: https://www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/wc-reform

Closes Friday 15 May 2026. Please share with anyone who may want their voice heard.