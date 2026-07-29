Forbes police officers have been rather busy dealing with a range incidents in the town and district, from a pursuit and driving matters to a dog attack and weapon offences.

A police pursuit that started in Farnell Street in Forbes and ended in Farrand Street led to the arrest of a 32-year-old male just before 2pm last Tuesday.

He was charged with police pursuit and unlicenced driving.

Officers also conducted a search of the vehicle during which they found several knives and a quantity of prohibited drugs.

Meanwhile a few days earlier on 18 July police attended a dog attack in Ooma Street at 1.30pm, where an 11-year-old child and a responding police officer were bitten.

A 28-year-old female ended up getting arrested for breaching an apprehended domestic violence order and was charged with the offence.

On the evening of July 18, a 36-year-old male was detected with an amount of prohibited drug in a licenced premises at 9.14pm.

He was charged and will appear in Forbes Local Court.

A 24-year-old male has been charged with traffic and knife offences after a traffic stop on Calarie Road on 17 July at 6.15pm, and almost an hour later police received a report of a driver failing to pay for fuel at the Forbes Ampol Service Station at 7.10pm.

The registration of the offending vehicle has been provided to police, as well as CCTV footage, and the matter remains under investigation.

Police conducted a search of a 25-year-old man in Scrivener Street at 10.30am on July 16, charging him with possession of a knife in a public place.

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