Two people charged with alleged drug supply, property offences

Two people have been charged following an investigation into alleged drug supply in the state’s west under Strike Force Ferront. In July 2026, officers attached to the Central West Police District, Rural Crime Prevention Team established Strike Force Ferront to investigate rural crime offending within the Central West Police District, particularly the alleged supply of prohibited drugs and property offences in the Forbes area. Following inquiries, about 9am Thursday 5 November, officers executed a search warrant at an address on Scrivener Street, Forbes. During the search, officers located and seized a quantity of methylamphetamine, several Milwaukee power tools, and a blue sedan. A 32-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested at the address and taken to Parkes Police Station. The man was charged with: - Supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity, - Possess prohibited drug, - Larceny value more than $5000 and less than or equal to $15,000, - Destroy or damage property (two counts), - Enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, - Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period second offence, - Use unregistered registerable Class A motor vehicle on road, and - Use uninsured motor vehicle on road. He was refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court 4 on Friday 6 November. Police will allege in court the power tools located during the search warrant were stolen from a business in Forbes on Saturday 17 October with the traffic offences occurring on the same date. The woman was charged with: - Supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity, - Possess prohibited drug, and - Fail to comply with digital evidence access order direction. She was granted conditional bail to appear before Parkes Local Court on Thursday 10 December.