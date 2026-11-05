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Two people charged with alleged drug supply, property offences

<p>Two people have been charged following an investigation into alleged drug supply in the state\\u2019s west.</p>\\n
<p>Two people have been charged following an investigation into alleged drug supply in the state\\u2019s west.</p>\\n

Two people have been charged following an investigation into alleged drug supply in the state’s west.

Two people in Forbes have been charged with alleged drug supply and property offences.
Forbes Advocate
November 5, 2026 • 10:30

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