An investigation is underway after more than $250,000 worth of illegal cigarettes, e-cigarettes and tobacco was allegedly seized from a vehicle in Forbes.

Police were patrolling Lachlan Street on Sunday 26 April when they observed two unknown men allegedly carrying a large quantity of illegal cigarettes into the store from a van parked nearby, police said in a statement shared to Central West Police District's social media.

Police searched the van and allegedly located several boxes containing cartons of illegal cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

The vehicle was seized for forensic examination.

On Monday, 4 May, police conducted a forensic search of the van and allegedly located 11 individual boxes containing cartons of approximately 89,380 cigarettes, 250 loose tobacco pouches, and more than 500 e-cigarettes, with an alleged total approximate retail value of between $250,000 and $300,000.

Inquiries continue.