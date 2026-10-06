Locals flag fuel prices, need for regional business support in survey

The cost of fuel, support for regional businesses and gambling advertising are among some of the issues raised locally as part of a 30 second survey hosted by federal member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey. To date they have had 211 responses to the 30 second survey which is open to residents within the Parkes electorate. Mr Chaffey said while he can’t give a breakdown by community with a number of respondents not identifying their town, the issues raised by Forbes community members have been diverse. The survey has been open to the Parkes electorate since mid-July, and encourages people to have their say about matters that are of concern to them. Respondents were asked to mark the four issues that concerned them the most from a list of 15 choices. Mr Chaffey said the responses submitted had shown the community was deeply worried about a number of issues. “The two top concerns from respondents to date are reducing migration to ease housing, infrastructure and services (48.33 per cent of respondents), and backing rural and regional communities (47.85 per cent),” he said. “These concerns were closely followed by a need to reduce cost-of-living pressures and a call for better hospitals and health outcomes. "Other significant issues were tackling local crime and drugs, boosting defence and national security, protecting retirement savings from unfair taxes, and reducing the tax burden.” Mr Chaffey said there were no real surprises. “The people of the Parkes electorate and all regional Australians know they are being robbed of services and funding and left to bear the brunt of new environmental laws, new gun laws, and huge cost of living hikes," Mr Chaffey said. "Continuing the Inland Rail north of Parkes, the real cost of net zero, red tape and aged care were also raised as important issues by respondents.” The 30-second survey is ongoing for people who live and do business in the Parkes electorate. You can find it online at https://www.jamiechaffey.com.au/media-releases/take-30-seconds-to-have-your-say/